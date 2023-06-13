Biohaven Ltd.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of BHVN Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.96, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59B. BHVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.30, offering almost -1.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.88% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.68K.

Biohaven Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BHVN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biohaven Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.18 for the current quarter.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.11 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.62% year-to-date, but still up 10.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 73.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHVN is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.41 percent over the past six months and at a 62.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.61% of Biohaven Ltd. shares, and 94.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.99%. Biohaven Ltd. stock is held by 248 institutions, with Stifel Financial Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.24% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $76.77 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 7.71% or 5.26 million shares worth $71.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.06 million shares worth $46.71 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $31.15 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.