BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $115.51, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.34B. BILL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.85, offering almost -55.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.87% since then. We note from BILL Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

BILL Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BILL as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BILL Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 118.82 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.01% year-to-date, but still up 3.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 16.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILL is forecast to be at a low of $69.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

BILL Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.09 percent over the past six months and at a 712.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,466.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 178.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $279.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect BILL Holdings Inc. to make $298.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200.22 million and $210.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.50%.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders