Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -1031.68%

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $144.00, and it changed around $9.64 or 7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.35B. BIDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $160.88, offering almost -11.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $73.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.9% since then. We note from Baidu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Baidu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 51 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BIDU as a Hold, whereas 37 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baidu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 145.98 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.90% year-to-date, but still up 4.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 19.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1245.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIDU is forecast to be at a low of $782.96 and a high of $1629.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1031.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -443.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Baidu Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.01 percent over the past six months and at a 26.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Baidu Inc. to make $5.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.12 billion and $4.8 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.70%. Baidu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -29.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.91% per year for the next five years.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 28 and September 01.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Baidu Inc. shares, and 30.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.43%. Baidu Inc. stock is held by 777 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.31% of the shares, which is about 9.38 million shares worth $1.42 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.21% or 3.42 million shares worth $516.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.44 million shares worth $622.04 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $510.87 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.