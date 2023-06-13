Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.41M. JG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.16, offering almost -286.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Aurora Mobile Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 122.35K.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3199 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.40% year-to-date, but still up 3.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is -12.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JG is forecast to be at a low of $8.13 and a high of $8.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2610.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2610.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aurora Mobile Limited to make $11.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.58 million and $14.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.40%.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares, and 16.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.82%. Aurora Mobile Limited stock is held by 17 institutions, with Fosun International Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.31% of the shares, which is about 8.69 million shares worth $5.08 million.

FIL LTD, with 7.14% or 6.66 million shares worth $3.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 47465.0 shares worth $30614.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.