Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.02, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. AUPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.60, offering almost -25.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.38% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.62 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.94% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -8.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.83 day(s).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 117.83 percent over the past six months and at a 6.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -183.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $40.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.19 million and $55.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 38.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.15%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.53% of the shares, which is about 7.9 million shares worth $86.62 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.92% or 4.17 million shares worth $45.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.96 million shares worth $26.92 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $10.0 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.