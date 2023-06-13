Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.59, and it changed around $1.55 or 9.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06B. ATAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.40, offering almost -67.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.35% since then. We note from Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 285.22K.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATAT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) trade information

Instantly ATAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.65 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.36% year-to-date, but still up 11.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) is -1.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATAT is forecast to be at a low of $182.75 and a high of $233.86. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1229.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -938.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) estimates and forecasts

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.38 percent over the past six months and at a 190.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited to make $121.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

ATAT Dividends

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.69% of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited shares, and 3.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.25%. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited stock is held by 23 institutions, with Macquarie Group Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $20.12 million.

CI Investments Inc., with 0.72% or 0.76 million shares worth $20.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Global & International Fds-International Small Cap Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 27575.0 shares worth $0.73 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 8087.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.