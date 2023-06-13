Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $175.84, and it changed around $3.85 or 2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.77B. TEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $300.29, offering almost -70.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.25% since then. We note from Atlassian Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Atlassian Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended TEAM as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atlassian Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Instantly TEAM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 192.45 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.65% year-to-date, but still down -4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 29.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $186.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEAM is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $420.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Atlassian Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.57 percent over the past six months and at a 2.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $914.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Atlassian Corporation to make $954.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $759.84 million and $806.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.37%. Atlassian Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 13.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.70% per year for the next five years.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Atlassian Corporation shares, and 92.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.14%. Atlassian Corporation stock is held by 821 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 13.9 million shares worth $2.38 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.73% or 11.74 million shares worth $2.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.51 million shares worth $579.78 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $578.43 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.