An Analysis Of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.25, and it changed around $0.24 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $832.26M. COGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.07, offering almost -47.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.94% since then. We note from Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 708.50K.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COGT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.36 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.97% year-to-date, but still down -7.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is 7.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COGT is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Cogent Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.08 percent over the past six months and at a 11.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.10%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares, and 109.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.47%. Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 195 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $64.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.11% or 5.04 million shares worth $54.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $36.37 million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $29.94 million, which represents about 3.70% of the total shares outstanding.