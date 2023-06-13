Home  »  Technologies   »  Allego N.V.’s (NYSE: ALLG) Stock Prices May Incr...

Allego N.V.’s (NYSE: ALLG) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.33, and it changed around $0.52 or 18.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $807.96M. ALLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -124.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Allego N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 99540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.41K.

Allego N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALLG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allego N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.88 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.05% year-to-date, but still up 41.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) is 59.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLG is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.38% of Allego N.V. shares, and 83.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.70%. Allego N.V. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.00% of the shares, which is about 18.71 million shares worth $45.08 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 0.47% or 1.25 million shares worth $3.01 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

