Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.11, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09B. ALIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.19, offering almost -11.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.74% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.28 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.03% year-to-date, but still up 1.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 10.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.37 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Alight Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.24 percent over the past six months and at a 14.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $802.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Alight Inc. to make $826.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $715 million and $750 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.30%.

Alight Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.90% per year for the next five years.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.30% of Alight Inc. shares, and 96.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.85%. Alight Inc. stock is held by 257 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.55% of the shares, which is about 52.48 million shares worth $483.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.96% or 34.63 million shares worth $318.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.55 million shares worth $96.55 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 8.84 million shares worth around $83.05 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.