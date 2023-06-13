Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $314.45M. API at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost -138.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.16% since then. We note from Agora Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.20K.

Agora Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended API as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agora Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Instantly API has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.67% year-to-date, but still up 3.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is 11.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that API is forecast to be at a low of $4.28 and a high of $4.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Agora Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.19 percent over the past six months and at a 55.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agora Inc. to make $40.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.98 million and $40.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

API Dividends

Agora Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of Agora Inc. shares, and 40.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.64%. Agora Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 74.56% of the shares, which is about 8.19 million shares worth $29.65 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with 27.34% or 3.0 million shares worth $10.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $3.75 million, making up 11.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $1.95 million, which represents about 5.82% of the total shares outstanding.