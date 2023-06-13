AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Shares Could Drop Up To -156365.52%

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) were traded, and its beta was 3.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.80M. UAVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.99, offering almost -241.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 673.56K.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3287 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.34% year-to-date, but still down -16.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -24.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.73 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAVS is forecast to be at a low of $453.75 and a high of $453.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156365.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156365.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.70%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.44% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares, and 9.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.65%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.35% of the shares, which is about 3.09 million shares worth $1.39 million.

UBS Group AG, with 1.27% or 1.18 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.