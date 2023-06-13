A Business Review Of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.21 million shares of the Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.4 or 23.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.71M. DERM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -110.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.72% since then. We note from Journey Medical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.24K.

Journey Medical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DERM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Journey Medical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

Instantly DERM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2700 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.71% year-to-date, but still up 30.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) is 29.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36240.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DERM is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -238.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Journey Medical Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.47 percent over the past six months and at a 30.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Journey Medical Corporation to make $15.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.29 million and $17.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.40%.