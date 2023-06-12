Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 36.04 million shares of the Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.03 or 14.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.16M. YJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.19, offering almost -440.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.82% since then. We note from Yunji Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Yunji Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YJ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yunji Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3750 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.65% year-to-date, but still down -30.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is -27.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47310.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YJ is forecast to be at a low of $22.09 and a high of $22.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9940.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9940.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.20%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.26% of Yunji Inc. shares, and 20.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.27%. Yunji Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.38% or 0.82 million shares worth $0.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 42417.0 shares worth $20260.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.