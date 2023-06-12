You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI).

In the last trading session, 7.31 million shares of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $301.49M. BBAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.77, offering almost -231.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.57% since then. We note from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.93 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.27 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 202.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is -20.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 126.67 percent over the past six months and at a 62.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. to make $41.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.61 million and $39.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.75% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.72%. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 2.21 million shares worth $4.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.48% or 0.69 million shares worth $1.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 47361.0 shares worth $96616.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.