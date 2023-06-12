WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.80, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $571.88M. WW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.02, offering almost -47.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.76% since then. We note from WW International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.89 million.

WW International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WW International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.63 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.04% year-to-date, but still down -3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is 0.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WW is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

WW International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 66.54 percent over the past six months and at a -111.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 214.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 103.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $229.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect WW International Inc. to make $228.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $269.45 million and $249.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.50%. WW International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -478.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of WW International Inc. shares, and 75.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.01%. WW International Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.84% of the shares, which is about 14.82 million shares worth $61.05 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with 8.43% or 6.63 million shares worth $27.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.11 million shares worth $15.06 million, making up 5.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $8.64 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.