Why Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 7.22 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.05M. MMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -917.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.68 million.

Meta Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MMAT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meta Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.95% year-to-date, but still up 7.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 5.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMAT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -552.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -552.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Meta Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.94 percent over the past six months and at a 40.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 121.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Meta Materials Inc. to make $6.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.32 million and $3.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 76.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.80%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.69% of Meta Materials Inc. shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.91%. Meta Materials Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.38% of the shares, which is about 6.44 million shares worth $2.63 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.33% or 6.19 million shares worth $2.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 9.02 million shares worth $5.77 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $1.87 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.