Why Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.66, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. CRDO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.46, offering almost -16.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.78% since then. We note from Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRDO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.87 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.17% year-to-date, but still up 4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 109.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.44, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRDO is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.07 percent over the past six months and at a -40.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd to make $40.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.80%.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 29 and September 04.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.72% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, and 52.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.96%. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock is held by 164 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 12.46 million shares worth $210.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.53% or 11.14 million shares worth $188.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.19 million shares worth $138.57 million, making up 5.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) held roughly 3.3 million shares worth around $55.75 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.