Why Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.42 million shares of the Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.45M. BDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.80, offering almost -25900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.50 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Instantly BDRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0870 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.02% year-to-date, but still down -10.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) is -68.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc shares, and 2.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.11%. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 53016.0 shares worth $4129.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.25% or 47289.0 shares worth $3683.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 370.0 shares worth $28.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares.