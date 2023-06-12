Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.08, and it changed around $0.46 or 2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. VSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.16, offering almost -166.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.82% since then. We note from Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VSCO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.90 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.47% year-to-date, but still down -10.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is -29.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSCO is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.62 percent over the past six months and at a -50.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -77.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -141.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to make $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. earnings are expected to increase by -42.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -12.00% per year for the next five years.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

