Home  »  Business   »  Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO): H...

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.08, and it changed around $0.46 or 2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. VSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.16, offering almost -166.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.82% since then. We note from Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VSCO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.90 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.47% year-to-date, but still down -10.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is -29.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSCO is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.62 percent over the past six months and at a -50.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -77.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -141.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to make $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. earnings are expected to increase by -42.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -12.00% per year for the next five years.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.