Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $283.10M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -41.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.64% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.83% year-to-date, but still up 4.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 7.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.17 day(s).

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.19 percent over the past six months and at a 87.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 159,900.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $3.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4,794.70%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 40.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.42%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 24.49 million shares worth $25.96 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 5.23% or 13.85 million shares worth $14.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.46 million shares worth $12.03 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $10.6 million, which represents about 3.78% of the total shares outstanding.