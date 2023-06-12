Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.34, and it changed around $2.04 or 8.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $960.64M. TRUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.49, offering almost -225.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.49% since then. We note from Trupanion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Instantly TRUP has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.70 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.69% year-to-date, but still up 10.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is 7.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.06 day(s).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Trupanion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.52 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $262.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Trupanion Inc. to make $269.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $219.41 million and $230.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of Trupanion Inc. shares, and 108.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.01%. Trupanion Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 5.67 million shares worth $243.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.79% or 4.03 million shares worth $173.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $155.46 million, making up 7.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $158.54 million, which represents about 6.48% of the total shares outstanding.