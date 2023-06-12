TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.07, and it changed around $0.23 or 8.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $455.39M. THCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.55, offering almost -243.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.38% since then. We note from TH International Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.33K.

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) trade information

Instantly THCH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.05 on Friday, 06/09/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.43% year-to-date, but still up 7.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) is -17.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.95% of TH International Limited shares, and 72.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.60%. TH International Limited stock is held by 22 institutions, with Shaolin Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.24% of the shares, which is about 1.84 million shares worth $5.76 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with 0.65% or 0.97 million shares worth $3.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.54 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 33672.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.