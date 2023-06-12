Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.20M. LLAP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.68, offering almost -394.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.78% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Terran Orbital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.55% year-to-date, but still up 6.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is -26.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLAP is forecast to be at a low of $1.35 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -788.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Terran Orbital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.58 percent over the past six months and at a 34.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 174.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Terran Orbital Corporation to make $71.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.36 million and $27.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 113.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 155.90%.

Terran Orbital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -26.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 28.00% per year for the next five years.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.53% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares, and 42.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.15%. Terran Orbital Corporation stock is held by 103 institutions, with Lockheed Martin Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 13.48 million shares worth $18.64 million.

Beach Point Capital Management LP, with 8.79% or 12.74 million shares worth $17.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $3.35 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $1.1 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.