TeraWulf Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of WULF Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $303.20M. WULF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -90.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.46% since then. We note from TeraWulf Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

TeraWulf Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WULF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TeraWulf Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $TeraWulf Inc. for the current quarter.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.31% year-to-date, but still down -9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) is -19.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WULF is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

TeraWulf Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.21 percent over the past six months and at a 75.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.80%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.92% of TeraWulf Inc. shares, and 7.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.69%. TeraWulf Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 6.49 million shares worth $6.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.70% or 3.6 million shares worth $3.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.99 million shares worth $1.33 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $1.4 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.