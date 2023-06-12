Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -96.30%

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.20M. TMPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.15, offering almost -3994.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.84% since then. We note from Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.46K.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMPO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Instantly TMPO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.19% year-to-date, but still up 25.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) is 29.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMPO is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1251.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -170.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. to make $6.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.78% of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. shares, and 47.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.52%. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Point72 Private Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.40% of the shares, which is about 5.35 million shares worth $4.33 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with 2.62% or 0.81 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Firsthand Funds-Technology Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 15037.0 shares worth around $19397.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.