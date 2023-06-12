Stock Performance And Outlook Of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR)

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.72M. GETR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.17, offering almost -1855.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.77% since then. We note from Getaround Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

Getaround Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GETR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Getaround Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Instantly GETR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6210 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.04% year-to-date, but still down -13.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 45.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Getaround Inc. to make $15.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.43% of Getaround Inc. shares, and 32.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.38%. Getaround Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 82.52% of the shares, which is about 21.52 million shares worth $6.13 million.

Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP, with 14.95% or 3.9 million shares worth $1.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.