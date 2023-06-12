Stock Performance And Outlook Of DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)

In today’s recent session, 5.48 million shares of the DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.04 or 10.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.81M. DATS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -250.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.18% since then. We note from DatChat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68260.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.45K.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.23% year-to-date, but still up 16.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is 8.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.14% of DatChat Inc. shares, and 2.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.43%. DatChat Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $46507.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.42% or 86875.0 shares worth $38224.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 86875.0 shares worth $38224.0, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 42295.0 shares worth around $18609.0, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.