Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -30.38%

In the last trading session, 12.92 million shares of the Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.36, and it changed around $2.08 or 3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.82B. SHOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.54, offering almost -6.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.49% since then. We note from Shopify Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.26 million.

Shopify Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 49 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 28 recommended SHOP as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shopify Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $SHOPIFY INC for the current quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.82 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.78% year-to-date, but still up 5.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is -2.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHOP is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.42 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.32%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Shopify Inc. shares, and 66.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.28%. Shopify Inc. stock is held by 1,400 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.94% of the shares, which is about 71.12 million shares worth $3.41 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.59% or 66.88 million shares worth $3.21 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 43.99 million shares worth $2.11 billion, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 18.05 million shares worth around $865.45 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.