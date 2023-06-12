SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.91M. ICU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.00, offering almost -3900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.22K.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ICU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6381 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.59% year-to-date, but still up 1.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) is -44.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICU is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -809.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -809.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.19% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation shares, and 10.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.75%. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation stock is held by 12 institutions, with Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 0.62 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 1.86% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 12590.0 shares worth $6836.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3971.0 shares worth around $2156.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.