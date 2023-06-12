Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.62M. RBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -2341.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.86% since then. We note from Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.10K.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RBT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6700 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.84% year-to-date, but still up 13.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is -17.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBT is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -597.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -341.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $175.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rubicon Technologies Inc. to make $190.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.28% of Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, and 68.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.31%. Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Palantir Technologies Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.68% of the shares, which is about 8.94 million shares worth $5.87 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 5.07% or 3.88 million shares worth $2.54 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 75476.0 shares worth around $75045.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.