Home  »  Science   »  RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): Are We Watching A...

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3.78 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.80B. RLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -71.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.44% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

RLX Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -24.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLX is forecast to be at a low of $21.94 and a high of $57.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3104.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1132.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.90%, down from the previous year.

RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -24.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 25.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.80%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $174.2 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 4.80% or 44.66 million shares worth $129.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 10.07 million shares worth $24.98 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.58 million shares worth around $23.75 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.