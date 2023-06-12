RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3.78 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.80B. RLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -71.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.44% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

RLX Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -24.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLX is forecast to be at a low of $21.94 and a high of $57.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3104.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1132.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.90%, down from the previous year.

RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -24.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 25.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.80%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $174.2 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 4.80% or 44.66 million shares worth $129.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 10.07 million shares worth $24.98 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.58 million shares worth around $23.75 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.