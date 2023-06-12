Risk-Taking Investors May Find Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.33M. SIDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.22, offering almost -4752.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.26% since then. We note from Sidus Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2057 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.33% year-to-date, but still up 1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -20.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Sidus Space Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.04 percent over the past six months and at a 64.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sidus Space Inc. to make $2.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.85 million and $1.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.40%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.48% of Sidus Space Inc. shares, and 6.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.79%. Sidus Space Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.37% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Ergoteles, LLC, with 0.33% or 0.13 million shares worth $73112.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51039.0 shares worth around $55632.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.