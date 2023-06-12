Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4.19 million shares of the Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been traded, and its beta is 4.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.20, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88B. RIOT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.43, offering almost -41.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.14% since then. We note from Riot Platforms Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.56 million.

Riot Platforms Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RIOT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.20 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 200.88% year-to-date, but still down -4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is -4.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIOT is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Riot Platforms Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 133.41 percent over the past six months and at a -114.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Riot Platforms Inc. to make $97.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $72.95 million and $57.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.00%. Riot Platforms Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.49% of Riot Platforms Inc. shares, and 38.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.47%. Riot Platforms Inc. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 15.18 million shares worth $151.7 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.41% or 11.43 million shares worth $114.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.58 million shares worth $15.52 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $13.15 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.