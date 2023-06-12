Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89M. ONCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -1750.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Oncorus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 831.31K.

Oncorus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ONCR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oncorus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) trade information

Instantly ONCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1248 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.72% year-to-date, but still down -12.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) is -69.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCR is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.20%.

ONCR Dividends

Oncorus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.69% of Oncorus Inc. shares, and 55.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.33%. Oncorus Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with MPM Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.92% of the shares, which is about 2.85 million shares worth $0.98 million.

BioImpact Capital LLC, with 9.11% or 2.38 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $67084.0, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $57058.0, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.