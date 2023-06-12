NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR): Decline Of -145.4% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.38, and it changed around -$0.38 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.83B. NVCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $120.03, offering almost -183.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.9% since then. We note from NovoCure Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

NovoCure Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NVCR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NovoCure Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Instantly NVCR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.16 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.22% year-to-date, but still down -48.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is -42.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVCR is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $104.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

NovoCure Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.15 percent over the past six months and at a -125.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -108.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -88.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect NovoCure Limited to make $129.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $140.87 million and $131 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.10%.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of NovoCure Limited shares, and 81.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.98%. NovoCure Limited stock is held by 488 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.88% of the shares, which is about 15.81 million shares worth $950.53 million.

Capital World Investors, with 13.21% or 14.03 million shares worth $843.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 7.29 million shares worth $438.34 million, making up 6.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $359.91 million, which represents about 4.40% of the total shares outstanding.