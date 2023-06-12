NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 139.93 million shares of the NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.73, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.15B. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.43, offering almost -216.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.44% since then. We note from NIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.85 million.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.75 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.72% year-to-date, but still up 2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is -4.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 118.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NIO is forecast to be at a low of $47.74 and a high of $142.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1743.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -517.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

NIO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.55 percent over the past six months and at a 0.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.80%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of NIO Inc. shares, and 35.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.91%. NIO Inc. stock is held by 760 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.78% of the shares, which is about 120.13 million shares worth $1.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.01% or 61.96 million shares worth $651.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 38.61 million shares worth $493.44 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 16.71 million shares worth around $201.66 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.