Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50M. MOTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.30, offering almost -687.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.5% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 312.58K.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MOTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.49% year-to-date, but still up 17.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $1.65 and a high of $1.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Motus GI Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.14 percent over the past six months and at a 51.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc. to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $185k and $330k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -48.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.20% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.69%. Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 90027.0 shares worth $87641.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.40% or 19021.0 shares worth $18516.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11481.0 shares worth $9644.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10808.0 shares worth around $9889.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.