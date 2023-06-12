Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 5.84 million shares of the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19M. MOBQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -1272.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.78% since then. We note from Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.55 million.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Instantly MOBQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3647 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.24% year-to-date, but still up 6.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is 3.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOBQ is forecast to be at a low of $5.30 and a high of $5.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2844.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2844.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.30%.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.03% of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.71%. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.56% of the shares, which is about 1.12 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 1.25% or 0.31 million shares worth $55134.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8881.0 shares worth $4751.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5950.0 shares worth around $1457.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.