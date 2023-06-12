Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around -$0.2 or -12.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.10M. MIRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -253.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.79K.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) trade information

Instantly MIRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3500 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.01% year-to-date, but still up 31.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) is 25.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.01 day(s).

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) estimates and forecasts

Miromatrix Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.65 percent over the past six months and at a 27.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.00%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4k and $12k respectively.

MIRO Dividends

Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.68% of Miromatrix Medical Inc. shares, and 24.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.57%. Miromatrix Medical Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with First Light Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.20% of the shares, which is about 2.23 million shares worth $3.75 million.

Gagnon Securities, LLC, with 5.27% or 1.44 million shares worth $2.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $1.17 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.72 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.