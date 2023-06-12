Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Shares Might Go Down -57.58% This Year

In the last trading session, 3.2 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $454.90M. MVST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.14% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Microvast Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.76% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.58%. We can see from the shorts that 17.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Microvast Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.70 percent over the past six months and at a 4.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.39% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 28.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.83%. Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.91% of the shares, which is about 12.1 million shares worth $15.0 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.89% or 12.04 million shares worth $14.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.66 million shares worth $7.13 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF held roughly 4.3 million shares worth around $5.33 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.