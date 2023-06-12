Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) have been traded, and its beta is 4.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.08, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.21M. LPTV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.50, offering almost -370.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.99% since then. We note from Loop Media Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.24K.

Loop Media Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LPTV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Loop Media Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) trade information

Instantly LPTV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.55 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) is -26.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPTV is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) estimates and forecasts

Loop Media Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.06 percent over the past six months and at a 3.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Loop Media Inc. to make $6.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.30%.

LPTV Dividends

Loop Media Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.39% of Loop Media Inc. shares, and 2.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.97%. Loop Media Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.77% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $1.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.55% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.98 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.86 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.