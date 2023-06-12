Let’s Talk About How Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 5.95 million shares of the Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.06, and it changed around -$0.82 or -6.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $827.20M. BYND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.59, offering almost -269.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.66% since then. We note from Beyond Meat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BYND as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.87 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.03% year-to-date, but still up 13.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is -3.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BYND is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Beyond Meat Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.69 percent over the past six months and at a 44.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Beyond Meat Inc. to make $93.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $147.04 million and $82.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Beyond Meat Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -99.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.19% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares, and 38.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.68%. Beyond Meat Inc. stock is held by 343 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.45% of the shares, which is about 6.07 million shares worth $98.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.33% or 4.06 million shares worth $65.94 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $21.94 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $18.19 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.