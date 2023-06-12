Let’s Discuss The HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $801.31M. HUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.49, offering almost -102.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.91% since then. We note from HUYA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.41 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 7.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

HUYA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.88 percent over the past six months and at a 88.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $273.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect HUYA Inc. to make $304.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $316.13 million and $347.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.20%.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of HUYA Inc. shares, and 48.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.95%. HUYA Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.69% of the shares, which is about 14.87 million shares worth $53.69 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with 9.58% or 8.53 million shares worth $30.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.18 million shares worth $16.5 million, making up 4.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $20.79 million, which represents about 4.24% of the total shares outstanding.