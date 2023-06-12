Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $251.79M. KOPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -15.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.48% since then. We note from Kopin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.36K.

Instantly KOPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.37 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 116.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOPN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kopin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.95 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kopin Corporation to make $11.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.91 million and $13.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.87%. Kopin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -39.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

Kopin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.22% of Kopin Corporation shares, and 15.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.88%. Kopin Corporation stock is held by 91 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.54% of the shares, which is about 8.29 million shares worth $9.03 million.

Archon Capital Management LLC, with 5.81% or 6.38 million shares worth $6.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $3.58 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.33 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.