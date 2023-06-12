It’s Easy To Bet On Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 3.1 million shares of the Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.89, and it changed around $0.87 or 1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.59B. TWLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.40, offering almost -69.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.83% since then. We note from Twilio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Twilio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended TWLO as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Twilio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.29 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.49% year-to-date, but still down -4.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is 30.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWLO is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Twilio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.04 percent over the past six months and at a 1,013.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 372.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 211.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $985.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Twilio Inc. to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $943.35 million and $983.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.90%.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Twilio Inc. shares, and 80.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.39%. Twilio Inc. stock is held by 879 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 16.78 million shares worth $1.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.61% or 11.52 million shares worth $767.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.31 million shares worth $260.15 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $281.51 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.