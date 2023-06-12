It’s Easy To Bet On Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.49, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $461.50M. MRNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.53, offering almost -0.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.02% since then. We note from Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 690.28K.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MRNS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

Instantly MRNS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.81 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 163.57% year-to-date, but still up 40.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) is 13.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRNS is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -300.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 147.99 percent over the past six months and at a -449.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -139.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $6.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 million and $2.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 220.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 157.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.90%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 81.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

MRNS Dividends

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 83.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.43%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 4.83 million shares worth $33.34 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC, with 6.28% or 3.17 million shares worth $21.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.15 million shares worth $12.54 million, making up 6.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $5.79 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.