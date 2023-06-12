Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 5.14 million shares of the Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.79M. NVTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -662.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.56% since then. We note from Invitae Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.54 million.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Instantly NVTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.56% year-to-date, but still up 10.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is -20.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.72 day(s).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Invitae Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.84 percent over the past six months and at a 32.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Invitae Corporation to make $127.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $136.62 million and $133.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.40%. Invitae Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -633.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Invitae Corporation shares, and 66.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.88%. Invitae Corporation stock is held by 357 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.02% of the shares, which is about 31.33 million shares worth $42.3 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.95% or 20.72 million shares worth $27.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 18.58 million shares worth $25.08 million, making up 7.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 8.11 million shares worth around $10.94 million, which represents about 3.31% of the total shares outstanding.