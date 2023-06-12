If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT)

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.1 or 6.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $347.40M. RXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.94, offering almost -381.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.36% since then. We note from Rackspace Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Instantly RXT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.07% year-to-date, but still down -3.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is 48.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.37 day(s).

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Rackspace Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.44 percent over the past six months and at a -137.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -147.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $730.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Rackspace Technology Inc. to make $730.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $772.2 million and $787.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.63% of Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, and 97.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.24%. Rackspace Technology Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 60.26% of the shares, which is about 129.61 million shares worth $243.66 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with 3.25% or 6.98 million shares worth $13.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 4.64 million shares worth $8.72 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $5.64 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.