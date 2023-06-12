If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.00M. MCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.50, offering almost -51856.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from Micromobility.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Micromobility.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3356 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.48% year-to-date, but still down -31.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -66.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCOM is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5552.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5552.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Micromobility.com Inc. to make $29.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.32% of Micromobility.com Inc. shares, and 1.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.56%. Micromobility.com Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 46171.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.40% or 42827.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.